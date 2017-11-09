It was just a few days ago that Priyank Sharma's love life became a hot topic on Bigg Boss 11. It all started when Hina Khan revealed that Priyank has a special someone in the US on the BB extra dose 'Problem hi Problem' category published in Voot.

Hina, while giving back massage to Priyank, said: "Dekh tel ke saath nahi karungi, camera pe ganda lagega." Talking about Priyank, she told told Hiten Tejwani: "Kehta hai mat kar mat kar, wahaan USA mein logon ko acha nahi lagta. Aur kisi ne bola wahaan meri jaan hai."

Bigg Boss 11: Katrina Kaif and Kapil Sharma to grace Salman Khan's show

Priyank kept telling Hina to please keep quiet and requested Bigg Boss to cut the particular clip from airing on TV.

It was unveiled later that Priyank was talking about his ex-girlfriend Nikita Nagpal, with whom he had a relationship for more than ten years.

Obviously, Priyank's 'jaan' from the US topic didn't go down well his girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who seemed to be really upset. In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Divya had said: "I am feeling completely stupid right now. I was till now believing what Priyank told me when we were alone. I was supporting him at every stage." [read her full statement here]

But now, in another unseen video in Voot, Priyank finally revealed more about Nikita. While talking to Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank said that Nikita is just a friend and that they have known each other since they were in Class 6.

Further, when Benafsha named Priyank's Splitsvilla X co-contestants Nibedita Pal as one of his ex-girlfriends, Priyank quickly clarified that Nebedita was just a friend and that he is still dating Divya.

Hope, this revelation by Priyank brings some relief to Divya.