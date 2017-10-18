Priyank Sharma's exit was a shock for the audience, but his fans can now smile as he will be reentering the house.

Priyank Sharma's stint on the show came to an abrupt end on October 7 after an argument between him and Akash Dadlani turned violent.

Salman asked him to walk out of the house as he was the first to get physical and grab Akash's collar.

Priyank confirmed the news to a leading newspaper and said: "This season has been explosive from the word 'go'. My journey was incomplete because of an impulse decision. But I'll be going back into the house to make amends with a different outlook and advice from Salman sir. And I'm hoping I come out a winner at the end of this innings."

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the second wild-card entry is online sensation Pooja Jain, more famously known as Dhinchak Pooja.

The Delhi girl became an overnight sensation with her song Selfie Maine Le Liya, and later even went on to release singles like Dilon Ka Shooter and Baapu Dede Thoda Cash — both of which set the Internet buzzing.

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 were keen on cashing in on her popularity, but it was revealed later that the reason for her not participating was her remuneration.

Yes! Dhinchak Pooja, who became overnight sensation, had apparently demanded Rs 80 lakh to participate. The massive figure she quoted didn't go down well with the makers despite efforts to negotiate.

"Pooja was almost signed on for Bigg Boss 11, but she demanded Rs 80 lakh for the show. The makers were willing to negotiate considering her popularity, but things didn't work out," said a source.