Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's closeness seems to have affected not only the two of them but a lot of people outside the Bigg Boss 11 house as well, especially Divya Agarwal. While Benafsha has clarified that her closeness to Priyank was just a joke, the former Splitsvilla 10 contestant now seems to be quite concerned about the consequences that awaits him outside the Bigg Boss house.

In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11, Priyank tells Luv Tyagi that he regrets getting close with Benafsha in the house. He can also be heard saying that eventhough both him and Benaf have their own relationships, somehow, they got attracted towards each other inside the house.

While Luv tries to explain him that despite having GF and BF, two people can still develop infatuation with another person when they are not in touch with their respective partners for a long time.

Priyank, however, seemed quite concerned how he would deal with this awkward situation and tells Luv that he doesn't want to lose his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. It seems like Priyank is unaware of the fact that Divya has already called it quits with him.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal slammed Benafsha in her Instagram story, saying: "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. [sic]"

Benafsha Soonawalla recently opened up about her closeness with Priyank Sharma after her eviction from the house, saying it was just a big fat joke. She even went on to say that Priyank is like a brother to her in one of her recent interviews. She also said she would talk to Priyank's former girlfriend Divya Agarwal to clear the air about all the rumours.

Let's see now how things unfold when Priyank comes outside the Bigg Boss 11 house.