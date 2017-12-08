In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma was visited by ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal during the family task and it was an emotional moment for the two.

While Divya poured her heart and even told Priyank where he is going wrong, she also informed him about her breaking up with him.

Though Priyank cried, he couldn't talk to her or hug her as Divya was asked to leave the house while Priyank was still in the "freeze" mode.

While Priyank was expected to be apologetic, he shocked everyone by saying that he had broken up with Divya before entering the house itself. He said this while in a conversation with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi.

This particular conversation will be aired on December 8 episode. This confession by Priyank is new and will certainly leave viewers startled.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, after Divya left the house, Priyank was seen screaming and calling out her name repeatedly. While good friend Vikas Gupta felt Priyank's reaction was fake, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde were seen discussing that Priyank shouldn't have cared about the task and release himself from the freeze if he cared so much, but he chose not to as he is guilty.

Take a look at the Twitter reactions on Priyank and Divya's meet:

Shilpa More‏: He is big liar....when he came outside aftr 1st week,he clearly said in interview that he is dating divya....now abhi expose ho gaya toh jhut bol raha h #priyank

That girl‏: #Priyank broke up wid D before coming to BB11 as a wildcard entry Then she announced that she's breaking up wid him.Even after Ben Cleared all the things she didn't changed her Decision.Then coming here saying Vikas is ur only frnd & pointing him just to right her image isn't gd

eastsideshe‏: Exactly!! FAMILY COMES FIRST then why EX-GF for #PriyankSharma ? WHY? why so much PARTIALITY? #bb11 why r u deliberately tarnishing his image? we want justice for #priyank @BeingSalmanKhan @rajcheerfull @ColorsTV STAY STRONG PRIYANK

Ravi ‏: I totally agree on ur words and I am not opposing #priyank but here priyank giving her chance to do like a shit. Ultimately isse image to priyank ki hi kharab hui .or y cheej pagal ko samjh m nahi aati .vikas sahi kahta h y bewkoofi kar baithta h camera k liye.

Nick: #DivyaAgarwal aisi GF ho to dushman ki jarurt kya hai? muje to #Priyank pr gussa ata hai uske piche rota hua gya? yr wo tumko demotivate krke gai or uss #vikas ko thank u bola..BIMBO pata nahi ye BB dekhti hogi k nahi agr dekhti hai to 1 tym bata jaha vikas ne use support kiya??

Ravi ‏: And if #priyank broke up with #divya then within a 2 month he got a new girlfriend that is #ben. Isn't so FAST..I think if any relationship which have genuine feelings, bonding, loyality, secrifices, that relationship never can be wrong or fake.u hurt a lots of fan like me.BOL

A M A N A H U J A‏: But I do .. If #priyank broke up with #divya before re entering ... Why did #divya want to be in news by taking #ben name n gain symphty ...