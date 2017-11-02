Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta seems to be utterly disturbed with the drama and chaos inside the madhouse.

An ugly fight with Hina Khan and other housemates a few weeks ago had made him jump out of the house. He was subsequently brought back and banned from becoming the captain ever again.

But looks like Vikas didn't learn his lesson and in the upcoming episode he will be seen committing the grave mistake again.

While readers must be curious to know what made the TV producer take the drastic step for the second time, it has been revealed that Vikas was given a chance to become the captain again during the previous night's (November 1) episode but on the sole condition that he won the luxury budget task.

While he managed to win the task, the housemates chose Benafsha Soonawalla to be one of the contenders for captaincy.

If this was not enough, inmates chose him as one of the three worst performers of the task.

This didn't go down well with Vikas, who felt betrayed and angry, and tried to escape from the house, Business of Cinema reported. The episode will be aired on Thursday, November 2.

However, he was caught and called inside the confession room.

Apparently, the TV producer was in no mood to listen to Bigg Boss orders. In fact, Vikas requested Bigg Boss to let him quit the show.

He was even ready to pay the penalty of Rs 2 crore for breach of contract.

The upcoming episode will surely see a lot of drama and it remains to be seen if Vikas quits the show or continues his journey on Bigg Boss 11.