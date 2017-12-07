Bandgi Kalra may have come out of the Bigg Boss 11 house and back to her normal life. But it looks like she is badly missing the time she spent inside the house, especially with Puneesh Sharma.

Bandgi's Instagram account is flooded with her throwback pictures of her memorable moments inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. From her candid bed looks to going into the akhada with Arshi Khan to her intimate moments with her Puneesh Sharma, it looks like Bandgi has put herself into a quick rewind mode, cherishing all the things she did during her stint on the show.

#mybed #bigboss11 #missingit #crazytime #puneeshsharma #benafshasoonawalla #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #colors? #viacom A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

#bedlooks #bigboss11 #candids A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Stay strong Puneesh ❤️ . Guys keep supporting puneesh the way you were . Love you all ✌? A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Apart from Puneesh, Bandgi is also missing her friends Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani.

Missing Bigb house #puneesh❤️ @lostboyjourney @shilpashinde_1 @hitentejwani @akash.dadlani A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Captaincy task !! @hitentejwani A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:49am PST

"Everyday in Bigg Boss was worth cherishing except a few tasks and fights. The day I entered was the best thing," Bandgi recalled her happiest moment in her earlier interview with IBTimes India.

One of the sweetest GESTURES ❤️ I miss you too PS ❤️ Stay strong ✌?#puneesharma #biggboss11 #buns #ps A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

RACE 3 promotions ✌?@jacquelinef143 @remodsouza in Biggboss house #bb11 #oppocamera #selfies #happyfaces ? A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Soon after her eviction, Bandgi flew off to Alibaug beaches to enjoy some me time.

Where you movin’? I said onto better things..!! A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Peace ✌? A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:39am PST

On the other hand, fans were quite happy with her ouster. In fact, her former boyfriend Dennis Nagpal also expressed his joy and took a sly dig at her for ditching him for Puneesh Sharma inside the house.

However, Bandgi has found support in former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Suyyash Rai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel who slammed fans in a series of tweets for saying nasty things about her on social media after she came out of the show.

"It's disgusting to see the kind of fun language you guys use. I was just reading comments below Bandigi's post on instagram, same happend with Ben also. It shows nothing BUT YOUR MENTALITY AND YOUR UPBRINGING. USING WORDS LIKE THOSE FOR "GIRLS" ON SOCIAL MEDIA. That's our YOUTH," He tweeted.

"You guys really think that's cool? Yes's we spat in food, yess I threatened Mandana but we had the fucking balls to accept it and apologize for the same and made sure too that we work on ourselves, unlike YOU ALL who really think that you all are so cool? Think once about it," he added.

"Wherever we are in our lives today we have worked hard for it and have dreamt probably everyday for this. Maybe it's funny for you guys..But for a lottttt of us WE ARE LIVING OUR DREAMS...and trust me nothing stops any1 from living their dreams..these Gallis TOH DEF CANT...LoL," he concluded.

It's disgusting to see the kind of fun language you guys use.

I was just reading comments below Bandigi's post on instagram, same happend with Ben also. It shows nothing BUT YOUR MENTALITY AND YOUR UPBRINGING. USING WORDS LIKE THOSE FOR "GIRLS" ON SOCIAL MEDIA. That's our YOUTH. — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 4, 2017

you guys really think that's cool?

Yes's we spat in food, yess I threatened Mandana but we had the fucking balls to accept it and apologize for the same and made sure too that we work on ourselves, unlike YOU ALL who really think that you all are so cool?

Think once about it — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 4, 2017

Wherever we are in our lives today we have worked hard for it and have dreamt probably everyday for this.

Maybe it's funny for you guys..

But for a lottttt of us WE ARE LIVING OUR DREAMS...and trust me nothing stops any1 from living their dreams..these Gallis TOH DEF CANT...LoL — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 4, 2017

Karan Patel seconded his thoughts and wrote on Twitter, "@suyyashrai absolutely correct brother ... we our living the life we have created for us and having said that we have complete right to do what we want as long as it causes no harm to anyone, and that does not mean we cant speak the truth about someone."