The Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a few hours away now. While fans are excited to see performances by the contestants, Shilpa Shinde's "naagin dance" with Vikas Gupta is already out on social media.

A glimpse of Shilpa as a "naagin" or snake dancing to the popular song "Main Teri Dushman" from Sridevi's film Nagina has been made available online by the makers of the show. While Shilpa became a "naagin", Vikas is seen playing the role of a "sapera" a — snake-charmer.

After the "naagin dance", Shilpa and Vikas switch to a completely different type of track. They are seen shaking a leg to the song "Bann Gaya Kutta" from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The short video shows Shilpa pointing at Vikas as the lyrics "Bann Gaya Kutta" are heard in the background.

Shilpa and Vikas were seen as arch-rivals on Bigg Boss 11 during the initial days of the show. The two had a number of nasty fights inside the house, and were rightly believed to be "dushman" — enemies. However, the duo later made peace, but was still seen engaging in small fights.

This performance by the two describes their apparent rivalry very well. Meanwhile, many fans have expressed their desire to see Shilpa and Vikas dance to a romantic track. Some predicted that the makers will show them the duo's journey inside the house through their performances.

They will first be seen as enemies, then friends, and then lovers, fans believe. Fondly called "Shikas" by the fans, Shilpa and Vikas were often seen sharing adorable moments inside the house. There were instances of the two hugging and holding hands.

Meanwhile, the anti-Shilpa brigade took the release of the aforementioned video as an opportunity to troll Shilpa by saying that the makers of Bigg Boss 11 gave her the perfect role. Many tried to troll her by calling her a "real-life naagin", but her huge fan-following soon jumped up to counter them.

Some others are simply praising Shilpa, saying she looks gorgeous even as a "naagin". On the other side, fans of Vikas are disappointed to see him playing the role of a "sapera", and then being called "kutta" during the performance. The Bigg Boss 11 finale is slated to be aired on Sunday night.

There are a host of reactions to this video. Check out the video and some of the reactions here:

Naagin Shilpa Shinde and Sapera @lostboy54 give an entertaining performance in #BB11Finale. Don't miss it, tomorrow at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/5gttA6BKXt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

