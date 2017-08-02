Bigg Boss 11 is set to premiere in September and Salman Khan, who will reprise his role as host, recently shot for the promo. But, guess what! There is a surprise for fans of the controversial show.

The promo, which will be telecast soon, will see Mouni Roy with Salman. A leaked picture from the promo shoot is doing the rounds in social media, where the gorgeous television actress is seen with Salman and the crew members.

This has raised the curiosity among Bigg Boss fans as to what Mouni has to do with the reality show given that her popular show Naagin 2 that aired on the same channel (Colors TV) ended a few months ago.

And the promo shoot is done ❤ #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 #SalmanKhan #MouniRoy @beingsalmankhan @imouniroy A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 (@colorstv.biggboss11) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

If this was not surprising enough, rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra' look alike has been approached for Bigg Boss 11. Navpreet Banga, the Canada based fitness enthusiast and vlogger, has always stunned netizens with her striking similarities with the former Miss World.

Much like the 10th edition, the new season will see a mix of commoners and celebrities. The tentative list of celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 11 are actor Kabir Bedi, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actress Achint Kaur.

Coming to the commoners, a report in Bollywood life said that this season, commoners would not be paid for participating on show, instead, contestants would win money after accomplishing tasks. Also, special bonus system had been introduced for those responsible for better TRPs.