This year, Bigg Boss 11 has introduced a new theme of padosis (neighbours) to its viewers which will see a group of four commoners giving a tough competition to the celebrity contestants in the house. And Puneesh Sharma is one of the padosis who considers himself a celebrity although he is a commoner. So let's find out who Puneesh Sharma really is? Read on to know more about him.

Hailing from the national capital Delhi, Puneesh Sharma is a party freak who owns a construction business. Having studied MSc in International Business at Sheffield Hallam University, Puneesh moved to Gurugram to get more insight into his business where he holds the position of a civil contractor.

Apart from a construction business, Puneesh also owns a playboy club cafe in Delhi. He has participated in India's most controversial show only to gain more and more popularity and entertain his fan base through his gimmicks.

Puneesh has already locked horns with housemate Arshi Khan claiming himself as one of the known faces in Delhi. Currently, he is single and ready to mingle.

Looking at his attitude towards other housemates, it remains to be seen if Puneesh will gather appreciation or hate from his viewers in the days to come.