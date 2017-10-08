Self-styled godwoman Sshivani Durga aka Sshivani Durgah is one of the most talked about Bigg Boss 11 contestants. Apart from her unusual appearance, Sshivani has also been grabbing much attention for her antics on the show.

While she eyes to win the game, an apex body of Hindu sadhus has reportedly expressed discontent over Sshivani participation in Bigg Boss 11. The body reportedly plans to boycott her and label her as a fake saint.

Who is Sshivani Durga?

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sshivani claims to be a Hindu spiritual guru. The 41-year-old holds a double PhD in Occultism from the University of Chicago and currently stays in Mumbai.

Her Twitter handle describes her with multiple traits like Occultist, vodou doctor, wiccan, root worker, gypsy, nature lover, dharmacharya, traveller and researcher.

Sshivani also presents herself as a social worker and is the founder of Sarweshvari Shakti Women Akhara. She calls herself "Singh Vahini" that apparently means "Lion Rider Durga".

Check some of Sshivani's photos here:

Meanwhile, after a recent incident inside Bigg Boss 11 house, some of the contestants started believing that Sshivani is a ghost. It is said that Sshivani suddenly started gazing at Shilpa Shinde while the latter was sleeping.

She was staring without even blinking her eyes even as some contestants witnessed the weird act. Later, she was seen chanting some mantras sitting on her bed only to further spook the other contestants.