The eleventh season of India's most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has come up with an interesting theme called neighbours (Padosis) where commoners are pitted against celebrity contestants in the house for the second time. And Mehjabi Siddiqui is one of the commoners in a group of four who are given special powers in the house. But who is Mehjabi Siddiqui? Read on to know more about her.

Mehjabi Siddiqui, 36, is a social worker, who likes travelling and reading. There is not enough about information about her personal life but rumours suggest that she is married to Azim Sheikh. However, there's no official report about her relationship status.

Mehjabi Siddiqui seems to be very focused about her stint in the Bigg Boss house. We saw how she dared to say "Raita failaungi main ghar mein, saaf woh log karenge" during her introductory episode challenging all the celebrity contestants that things won't remain easy when she would be around.

The diva, who is all geared up to put up a strong fight to other contestants, calls herself as "voice of all the daughters-in-law of the country." She is one of the 'padosis' who will try to create problems for other housemates and turn their life into living hell. And this has raised expectations among the fans who binge watch the controversial show and analyse contestants behaviour.

While Bigg Boss 11 aired its first episode on October 2, it remains to be seen what will make Mehjabi survive in the episodes to come and how she will deal with her daily issues in the house.