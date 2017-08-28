With the launch date of Bigg Boss 11 inching closer, fans of the controversial reality show are getting curious to know more about the new season and its format.

While it has been reported that the theme of the eleventh season will be "neighbours" and contestants (both celebrities and commoners) will be divided into two houses, the latest reports reveal that the new season will have one of the biggest houses in the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 11: Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Pearl V Puri to enter Salman Khan's show?

In fact this time, the house has been structured like that of a mansion. If this news has got you excited, then hold on until we reveal that the makers are also planning to have an underground jail.

While jail is not a new concept for the show, underground prison surely is.

Also, from the beginning of the show, a few participants will be kept in jail as secret contestants.

Coming to the list of celebrity contestants, rumour has it that Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame will enter show.

Other popular names that have surfaced are Niti Taylor, Pearl V Pur, Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG, Shilpa Shinde, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi.

Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan is expected to air from October 1 at 9pm slot on Colors TV channel.