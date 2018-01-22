Bigg Boss 11 lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, who grabbed a lot of attention during their stay inside the house due to their over-the-top PDA, have become inseparable since the show ended.

They have been flooding their social media pages with lovey-dovey pictures. In fact, the couple has planned for a romantic gateway to Bali during Valentine's Day 2018.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Bandgi revealed their relationship is going good and that she is elated to be spending more time with Puneesh after Bigg Boss 11 has ended. "It's Bali, as I have always wanted to go there. We will be flying out in February around my birthday and Valentine's Day," she said.

Puneesh and Bandgi had, in fact, planned this holiday inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

A few days ago, Benafsha Soonawalla and her boyfriend Varun Sood had flown down to Thailand for a beach holiday. The couple had left for the country soon after Benafsha's eviction from the show. The lady had shared lot pictures of her in bikini on Instagram.

Bandgi and Puneesh's over-the-top PDA was a cause of irritation for not just their co-contestants but also viewers. Their romance went from cute to dirty and wild.

At one point, Puneesh was also heard telling Bandgi to remove her clothes while both were under the sheet, despite Salman Khan's warning them to not get cosy on national television and embarrass their parents.

Meanwhile, Bandgi has bagged a Bollywood film that has an A-listed actress. She will play the role of a radio jockey.

"She will be playing a part in a film starring an A-lister. She plays a critical character in the movie," a source had told Pinkvilla. If the report is to be believed, the film is in its initial stages and will go on floors soon.