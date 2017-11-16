Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. The high-voltage drama, romance, fights and growing friendships have been keeping the viewers entertained.

Now, rumour has it that makers will bring in a few more wild card contestants to add spice to the ongoing drama inside the house.

Shocking! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra thrown out of house; father hospitalised

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the wild card contestants will enter the show as padosis. Until now, all the padosis have been evicted barring Luv Tyagi. The new set of padosis will be seen along with Hina Khan in the secret room.

While it is not known who the wild card contestants would be, rumour had it that Sahila Chaddha would be entering the house. Sahila is sister of Rahul Raj Singh, who was the boy friend of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Sahila is the wife of actor Nimai Bali.

However, the former actress refuted the report of her joining the show. "No, this is not true. I have been offered Bigg Boss quite a few times but I am not doing the show. Maybe I will take up a show next year," she told the website.

Meanwhile, Hina during her stay in the secret room, will be able to learn about others' views about her and perception of the game and even understand her relations with co-contestants better. Rumour also has it that there will be no eviction this week as Bigg Boss 11 witnessed a double elimination the previous week.

Hina, living in secret room, will surely result in a huge fight inside the house.