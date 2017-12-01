Hina Khan has become one of the most hated contestants of Bigg Boss 11 for not just viewers but also the TV industry people.

While many have been voicing their dislike for the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, her recent demeaning comments on several TV actress have further left celebs furious.

TV viewership: Bigg Boss 11 slips in ratings; Kundali Bhagya remains constant

While Karan Patel, Gauahar Khan, Manveer Gurjar and Rupali Ganguly have expressed their opinion on various instances in the house including Hina, Kishwer Merchant too has been vocal about her dislike of Hina.

However, her tweets have received a lot of backlash, because of which she recently took to Twitter to put an end to all this.

The actress shared a message to her fans as well as haters. "One last time those who love me for who & what I am stay here.. Those of u who dnt want me to voice my opinion & have my favourites which differ from urs may leave.. Coz even if I get abused & trolled I will stick to my point of view,ppl who talk shit,unki upbringing dikhti hai, [sic]" Kishwer tweeted.

Asha Negi too came out in support of Kishwer. "You rock girl! BindassBol Tera wall Tera account! And can't agree more with you, nobody have I disliked so much in the history of big boss! [sic]" she said.

One last time those who love me for who & what I am stay here..

Those of u who dnt want me to voice my opinion & have my favourites which differ from urs may leave..

Coz even if I get abused & trolled I will stick to my point of view,ppl who talk shit,unki upbringing dikhti hai — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) November 30, 2017

For the uninitiated, Hina compared her popularity on social media with that of Gauahar Khan when she said: "Gauahar ke bohot kam followers hai. Matlab mere aadhe ka aadha bhi nai hai uske paas (Gauahar has really less followers. She doesn't even have one-forth of what I have on Twitter)".

In reality, Hina has 124k followers while Gauahar has 2.17 million followers on Twitter.

Hina also made an offensive comments on popular TV actress Sakshi Tanwar and had the audacity to call her "squint-eyed."

If this was not enough, she even went on to demean Sanjeeda Sheikh and said she does not look as beautiful on camera as in real life.