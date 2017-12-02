Bigg Boss 11 is a big platform for Bollywood celebrities to promote their films. After the Golmaal Again team, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone appeared on the controversial reality show to promote their films, now Katrina Kaif has made an appearance on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode (December 2).

Yes, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina shared the stage with him to promote their movie, which is releasing on December 22. Katrina made a dashing entry and both ex-lovers Salman and Katrina sizzled the stage with their dance performance.

Also, on the same episode, the stars launched the movie's second song Dil Diyan Gallan, which is a romantic number.

The romantic track showcases the chemistry between these two actors on-screen. A few days ago, a peppy number from Tiger Zinda Hai titled Swag Se Swagat was released.

"A song like this needs a huge launch. This is their most passionate, romantic track ever and the makers have decided that the two should perform together to launch the song. People just can't get enough of Salman and Katrina and they are sizzling together in the song. Them performing together will only heighten the anticipation of seeing them on the screen when Tiger releases in the theatres," a source told Indian Express.

Recently, a still from the film went viral where Salman painted a portrait of Katrina on ice. The scene is a part of the song Dil Diyan Gallan. The verified Twitter handle of #TigerZindaHai posted it with caption: "Tiger freezes a moment in time, by painting Zoya's portrait on ice❤️ Watch it in #DilDiyanGallan TOMORROW. | @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @yrfmusic | @yrf | #TigerZoya."

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and will narrate the story of how Salman and Katrina's characters will battle to rescue 25 Indian nurses held captive by a terrorist group.