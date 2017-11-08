With Bigg Boss 11 grabbing a lot of attention with the high-voltage drama inside the house, rumour has it that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will make an appearance on the show.

Salman Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend will apparently appear to promote their film Tiger Zinda Hai. In fact, the two stars are likely to shake a leg on the film's title track, Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat on the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 11: Parth Samthaan who accused ex-boyfriend Vikas Gupta of molestation to enter show?

Katrina is not new to Bigg Boss, yet her presence with Salman on the show will surely be a treat to their fans.

Besides Katrina, Kapil Sharma will also make an appearance on Bigg Boss 11 in another episode.

The actor-comedian will be on Salman's show to promote his upcoming film Firangi. Kapil will shoot for the episode on Friday, November 10.

There were reports earlier that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was miffed with Kapil and even chose to promote his previous film Tubelight on a special episode with Sunil Grover rather than The Kapil Sharma Show.

It was said that Salman was angry on Kapil for having made Shah Rukh Khan wait for several hours to rehearse for their act during the Filmfare Awards 2016. Kapil's irresponsible behaviour irked the superstar very much.

However, with Kapil making an appearance on Salman's show, it seems the stars have let bygones be bygones.