Bigg Boss 11 will see former Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna along with television actor Karan Patel to the reality show as panelists during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight.

After last night's episode and the upcoming promo released by Colors, here's what the stars have to say on social media.

Kishwer Merchant tweeted: "Shilpa and her mom shared such beautiful moments in the episode yesterday.. arshi and Hina are bitching abt that too,hadh hai !!! She did cry , unless cry for u only means what u did hina #BB11 Jo bola uski zarurat nahi thi arshi and Hina." [sic.]

Now this was immediate Karma like Shilpa knew tht Hina bitched abt her emotions #savage !!!

Shilpa u were hilarious ????

Moment with Hina and Rocky in the room was cute ? #BB11 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) December 8, 2017

The housemates are grilled by our special guests with some tough questions! Keep watching #BB11 to witness all the drama! @KARISHMAK_TANNA @TheKaranPatel pic.twitter.com/g7Smt6tJlB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

Shilpa and her mom shared such beautiful moments in the episode yesterday.. arshi and Hina are bitching abt that too,hadh hai !!! She did cry , unless cry for u only means what u did hina #BB11

Jo bola uski zarurat nahi thi arshi and Hina !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) December 8, 2017

In a statement to Pinkvilla, Karan spoke about Hina Khan, "The problem is that unlike the viewers, the contestants don't get to see Hina's two-faced personality. She says something to one contestant and something totally opposite to another. She is the most insecure and manipulative contestant on the show. In a bid to make her presence felt, she becomes loud."

Speaking of Hina's fans lashing out at him, the actor, told the online portal, "Yes, I have been bashed by Hina's fans, but I posted another tweet saying that the more angry they get, the more funny I'll find it. That's no way to defend your favourite actor. Also, she has been proved wrong time and again and has even been pulled up by the host."

The actor also has some advice for the fellow contestants on the show. He further added, "My advice to some of the contestants would be: Arshi Khan, kam bolo; Hina Khan,bilkul mat bolo; Priyank Sharma, kam socho; Luv Tyagi, sochna shuru karo; Akash Dadlani, should stop being a thali ka baingan, nahi toh uska bharta jaldi banega."

Karan Patel tweeted: "By the way ... while you haters were busy #Trolling me, I was having fun #Strolling in the house ...! #BigBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar .. #JugJugJalo jo bolna hai bol ke fatafat #AageChalo ..! " [sic.]

Actress Gauahar Khan wrote; "Being entertaining is great but that doesn't take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode... Shilpa's mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame." (sic)

Kamya Punjabi wrote: "Jus saw last nite's epi,Madam arshiji i was never ur fan but aap mujhe naapasand bhi nahi thi..lekin jab aapne ek maa ke saamne ussi ki beti ko ghatiya kaha toh ab aapko dekhne ka bhi mann nahi kar raha hai.. shilpa's mom was too sweet.. made me cry too!!" [sic.]

Karishma Tanna said, "Practice what you preach"

Let's see what is in store tonight and how will Hina Khan react to all this.