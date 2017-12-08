Here's exciting news for fans of Karan Patel aka Raman of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actor is set to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11. Wait! Before you jump to conclusion, let us inform you that he is not a wild card contestant but will make a guest appearance in the upcoming weekend episode as a panellist.

Karan, who has been vocal about his dislike for Hina Khan and doesn't mince his words will be seen giving the contestants a reality check and some advice.

Talking about what he plans to say to the housemates, Karan told Times of India, "I haven't prepared at all and will go with the flow. I will share my views; jisko meri advice leni hai le, jisko nahi leni, nahi le."

From calling Hina as "Hyena" to getting into a Twitter war with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, Karan has been strongly voicing his opinion against the actress on social media and getting trolled by her fans.

"I don't understand diplomacy on social media. It's a platform to showcase the real you; if you fear speaking your mind, you should not be there. Yes, I have been bashed by Hina's fans, but I posted another tweet saying that the more angry they get, the more funny I'll find it. That's no way to defend your favourite actor. Also, she has been proved wrong time and again and has even been pulled up by the host," he said.

The actor further added that the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is the most insecure and manipulative contestant inside the house. He also has some advice to Hina, Priyank Sharma and others.

"The problem is that unlike the viewers, the contestants don't get to see Hina's two-faced personality. She says something to one contestant and something totally opposite to another. She is the most insecure and manipulative contestant on the show. In a bid to make her presence felt, she becomes loud. My advice to some of the contestants would be: Arshi Khan, kam bolo; Hina Khan, bilkul mat bolo; Priyank Sharma, kam socho; Luv Tyagi, sochna shuru karo; Akash Dadlani, should stop being a thali ka baingan, nahi toh uska bharta jaldi banega," Karan added.