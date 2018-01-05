They say 2 is company and 3 is a crowd! But what happens when thousands of Bigg Boss 11 fans gather around to support their favorite contestant? After weeks of being confined to the house, 4 inmates found their way to a mall in a bid for a LIVE vote appeal!

Today, the gharwale are in for an action-packed day as Bigg Boss starts the morning with a simple task. All the contestants must step into the limelight and defend themselves with discussions/ debates over the accusations put on them by the rest of the contestants on why they are not fit to be in the house.

The #BB11 housemates take a dig at each other during the debate session. Witness the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/B9tkq43JId — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 5, 2018

As the focus moves towards Luv, Vikas and Shilpa do not hesitate to tell him that he reacts prematurely and Luv tries his best to give his rationale. During Vikas' turn, Puneesh says that Vikas is a mastermind when it comes to strategy and playing the game, but he is a weak person at heart.

Akash informs Shilpa that she does not deserve to be in the house because she thinks she is much bigger than everyone else. Things begin to heat up between the 6 remaining contestants as they try their best to counter each argument.

The nominated contestants are all geared up to step out to meet their fans. Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eu0LxLfom5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

As the day progresses, Bigg Boss announces that the 4 nominated contestants – Shilpa, Luv, Hina and Vikas; will be moving out of the house and meeting fans for a LIVE Vote Appeal. Hordes of fans show up in support, holding banners and placards designed in support of their favorite contestant. The 4 contestants take to the podium with their respective appeals as fans go crazy voting for the ones they want to save.

Gharwalon ko lena hoga debate mein hissa. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/FhGGbCwKwB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

Who makes it to the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 11?