Arshi Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 11 came as a big shocker for many. The controversial diva got eliminated on Saturday, following which many on social media said that they miss her antics on the show.

While fans have been expressing discontent at Arshi being out of Bigg Boss 11, she herself is "upset and angry" at her eviction.

In a statement to International Business Times, India after her ouster, Arshi opened up about her eviction, and said that she was expecting to reach the finale. She further said that she does not hold any personal grudge for any of the contestants, and all the fights she had inside the house were part of the game.

Read Arshi's full statement after being out of Bigg Boss 11:

"It was really shocking and to some extent I am disappointed to be out of the Bigg Boss show. If I say I am not upset and angry, I would be lying, who will want to get evicted when there are only two weeks left for the finale. I was expecting to go in the finals.

I thank Colors and Endemol and their respective teams including Raj Nayak, COO Colors, Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol and Deepak Dhar former MD Endemol India, for giving me this privilege of being part of such a big reality show. I would like to specially thank Salman Khan sahab for his patience with me.

All the participants were wonderful. If I fought with Hina Khan or Shilpa Shinde or anyone else, it was part of the game. I had nothing personal, no personal enmity against anyone. They are all very lovely people, but each one wants to win the game. During a cricket match, the batsman wants to hit a six with every ball and the bowler wants to get a batsman out with every ball. Same with Bigg Boss. It's a show, a game.

I want to thank all the participants, both in the house as well as those who have been evicted before me for their love, support and for the fun we had. All in all I must say my journey in Bigg Boss was great fun and it's a treasured memory that I will cherish all my life.

Please do not ask me questions about what other people may say or may have said about me while the game was on. It was and is a game and every one wants to be part of it for their own benefit. Beheti Ganga mein sab haat dhona chate hein. I will not comment on fake allegations or false accusations made by people for their own benefit and publicity. My lawyer will handle matters which need to be handled legally.

Regarding the court matters they are being handled by my manager Flynn Remedios. I do not wish to comment on court matters as they are sub judice.

Last but not least, I want to say a BIG BIG THANK YOU to all you wonderful media persons for your love and support over the last 3 months and over the last 3 years. Without your love and support, I would never have been the second most searched entertainer as revealed by Google Trends. Thank you everyone and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all!"