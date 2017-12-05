Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan
Hiten Tejwani, Arshi KhanTwitter

Bigg Boss 11 recently had to let go Bandgi Kalra from the house and as per the usual Monday ritual, other contestants were nominated for this week.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come to the confession room one by one and pick a name who they want to save.

While Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi were with the lowest votes, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to captain Vikas Gupta to save one of the nominated contestants and nominate one of the saved contestants.

Thus, Vikas saved Luv and nominated Shilpa Shinde. After this episode got over, the housemates were seen asking each other who nominated who.

While Arshi took Hiten's name, the actor too said that he voted for her. But in reality, Hiten voted for Shilpa. We wonder why Hiten lied.

A post shared by hitentejwani (@hitentejwani) on

Is it some kind of strategy? May be Hiten thought that Shilpa is nominated and she "may" get evicted this week. So, he wants a few members to his side for next nomination process.

Hiten has been a very safe player in the house till date. His best strategy in the house has worked and it is be with everyone. Whether it's a fight or a task, the actor will be seen going to 'I am calling Switzerland' mode. But in reality, he is also one of the guys who loves to bitch, but he knows when and how to talk.

While we are shocked seeing Hiten lying on camera, here's how Bigg Boss 11 fans reacted to it.