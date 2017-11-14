Sabyasachi Satpathy became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. He was evicted along with Mehjabi Siddiqui in double elimination in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Soon after exiting the house, Sabyasachi made a shocking revelation that Benafsha Soonawalla with the help Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma had planned her fight with Akash Dadlani. The fight blew out of proportion with everyone mudslinging at each other.

Sabyasachi said that since Benafsha was told that she was not seen on cameras often, she decided to grab the limelight by bringing up a four-week old issue. She wore her best outfit and made sure she looked good on cameras before picking up the fight.

"I feel it was a silly decision to bring up a four week old issue and fight over it. Even Salman told everyone the same thing. If she felt bad or offended by Akash's words she should have immediately objected. Benafsha Soonawalla is a very lazy female. It was a very well planned fight I feel. She took two an hour long shower, wore her best outfit, bright red lipstick and make-up. She made sure she looks good on camera before picking up a fight with Akash. It was not required, but with the help of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma she made a mountain out of a molehill," Sabyasachi told the Times of India.

He added, "The fight was a waste of a time. Benafsha was continuosly being told that she is not seen on the show and may be that is the reason she decided to be in the limelight."

Talking about the winner of the show, Sabyasachi believes that Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde are strong contenders and can win the show. "Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta are level headed people so I think they deserve a chance to win the show. Another person who can win the show is Shilpa Shinde," he said.