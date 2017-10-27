Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has come in for criticism over her comments on South Indian films. Her comments stating that people like "bulging" heroines down South have created a controversy.

In a controversial video being circulated online, Hina Khan says people in South India like "bulging" heroines who can dance in saree. "I had also received two offers, which demanded me to put on weight. Both the films were made by big banners," she is seen claiming in the clip.

According to Hina Khan, actresses are paid well in South and she regrets missing out an opportunity to work in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

She adds in the video: "It was Venkatesh's film, the one who acted in Anaari opposite Karishma Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu was also part of the film. The two stars had come together after years."

Hina Khan went on to add that the movie turned out to be a massive hit and she should have done the film. Nonetheless, she is happy with whatever she has got in her life.

Her comments have irked the fans of South Indian films for her poor knowledge about the industry.

Also, actress Hansika Motwani has hit back at Hina Khan's remarks on Twitter.