The first week in Bigg Boss 11 has been full of fights and nasty comments.

The people who became famous for their fights are Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan.

We have already told that with the fight between Shilpa and Vikas got intense, and the latter started irritating her by disturbing her sleep. Hina Khan, too, joined him in his mission.

The next day, Hina and Shilpa got into an argument once again after the former asked Shilpa to read the luxury budget task instructions loud and clear.

To this, Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal took to his Instagram and said: "I am glad people can see Hina responded to Shilpa in the language she understands, if you are weak in 'angrezi' don't make fun of someone who's not specially when you're the one creating unnecassary ruckus. You appear uneducated only because of your behaviour, it was Hina's right to ask to read the instructions from BB if it was not explained well because she's not someone who gives up without trying her best. [sic]"

He went on to add, "I can't understand how can any sensible person support Shilpa. We all can see that she is acting crazy and Arshi is instigating everyone, @realhinakhan has acted in the most responsive yet dignified way one can possibly in this scenario. I admire her strength and personality because she is acting like a human being in @colorstv BB11 unlike others who wouldn't stand for what's right. Really proud of my girl #Sherrkhan @realhinakhan ! God Bless !! [sic]"

Happiest Birthday to the giant heart of a person @realhinakhan she is in the BB House n rocking m sure. I wish @colorstv will celebrate her birthday with a cake and put a smile on her face. God Bless my #sherrkhan we all miss you. #myfirstcakeever #Happybirrhday A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

