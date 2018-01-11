The Bigg Boss 11 finale is just around the corner. While fans and viewers are rooting for their favourite contestants to win the ongoing season of the controversial reality show, finalists Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were recently seen talking about Shilpa Shinde's educational qualifications and her mentality on the show.

In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas was seen initiating the discussion. He said Shilpa has this sick mentality that a girl should not study much and should not raise her voice in front of men. To this, Hina said everyone in the house knows about Shilpa and that she was weak in studies, which is why she has her own point of view about girls and their education.

However, Vikas said Shilpa's father was a high court judge and was well-educated, adding that Shilpa completed her studies from a reputed college. But he stressed upon the mentality of a person while talking about Shilpa and said a person's thinking is what matters the most, and not the qualification.

Puneesh Sharma, on the other hand, told Shilpa that Hina keeps judging a person while not having even the basic knowledge of things and manners. Shilpa seconded his thoughts.

Shilpa has garnered immense love from Bigg Boss 11 viewers and is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house to win the show.

The four finalists are getting jitters three days prior to the finale episode.

It remains to be seen who will take away home the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 11 and become the ultimate winner of the season.