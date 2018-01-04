With Bigg Boss 11 coming to an end in just a few days, the competition inside the house is getting intense. The remaining housemates are putting their best foot forward to emerge as the top finalists of the season.

While Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have already entered the finale week, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are in the danger zone this week.

Bigg Boss 11: Voting lines closed; fans of Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi lash out at makers

However, the makers introduced a twist wherein the voting lines have been closed for the week. For those wondering as to who will get evicted if the voting lines are shut, in the upcoming episode, the four nominated contestants will be brought outside the house to a nearby mall where they will appeal to the live audience to save them from elimination.

People visiting the mall will put their votes in a ballot box and based on the number of votes, the one who receives the least number will be evicted in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood Life reported.

Last year, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar were taken to Inorbit Mall in Vashi, and were made to stand in a life-size cage and request the people gathered there to vote for them. Manveer got the highest number of votes and eventually ended up winning the show.

However, in this season, the makers have raised the bar and the four nominated contestants will step out of the house to a mall where they will compete against each other to save themselves from eviction this week.

Meanwhile, the nomination has left viewers in shock given that Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, who aren't as strong as Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Luv, are safe from the danger zone and have entered the finale week. Many called the makers biased and the show rigged for placing Akash and Puneesh in finale week.

Further, with the voting lines closed for the week, fans of nominated contestants are infuriated over not being able to vote and save their favourite inmate.