The ongoing fights inside Bigg Boss 11 have been getting intense day by day. This season has seen innumerable personal attacks, breaking of house rules and quite a few have even broken down.

One contestant who has been crying in almost all episodes is Hina Khan. The actress seems to be regretting participating in the show as she often feels that every housemate is against her.

On Wednesday's episode, the prize money for the winner was reduced to zero from Rs 50 lakhs and with this Hina - holding her responsible for the loss - broke down once again in front of the cameras.

Whether Hina is an emotional person or gaining sympathy, her constant shedding tears in front of the cameras have resulted in viewers beginning to hate her. On Twitter, haters have been bashing her and tagging her as fake and footage drama queen.

shubhankar‏: Working in saas-bahu serial they became like that........ #HinaKhan most hated contestent in #bb11 so far. Sunil: Mrs Bigg Boss #HinaKhan would be succeed to influence the most them. Drama queen Amjad Ali‏: #HinaKhan overacting ki dukaan sirf rona aata hai isko rubyvernekar‏: #priyasometimes #BiggBoss11 #BiggBuzz #Voot AAWAAM is not fool to believe hina's crocodile tears . miss fake sympathy seeker #HinaKhan kodarisunita‏: #BiggBoss11 @ColorsTV #HinaKhan is unbearable in #BB11 house. She is Making this show very irritating by her witchy actions. Pls throw him out. debashree basu‏: #HinaKhan is drama queen albeit a fraud one who uses tear therapy when she loses all battles.She feels she outsmarts audience sensibilities which is far from truth #ArshiKhan too is a drama queen but a genuine one so becomes entertaining in spite of being outrageous Gaurav: Today #HinaKhan proved all she do is 2 gain footage bcuz 1 to itni #dhoop upr sai itne mota #nightsuit. have u ever watched some1 wearing thick nightsuit &crying in hot sunshine #bb11 #BiggBoss11 @BiggBoss Free Soul‏: @BiggBoss yaar...Please throw this #HinaKhan out of the house. Dram and cheapness is over flowing

While haters call her fake, Hina's rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is disturbed seeing her in a devastated state. In a long post on social media, Rocky supporting Hina wrote: "I miss her and Of course it's difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that's what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan being what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused."

He further added: "She never tried to escape the house. She doesn't let go any tasks n gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy's away from standing for what's right just because she's a celeb or is a target."