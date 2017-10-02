The much-awaited controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, commenced on October 1 and host Salman Khan invited the 18 contestants to the house. While half of them are celebrities, others are commoners.

The first day, unlike other years, was not calm and relaxed. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde and producer Vikas Gupta got involved in a verbal spat on day 1 itself.

In a war of words, Vikas told Shilpa: "Aap sahi pakde bolti hain par pakadti galat raasta hain." The duo then had an ugly spat over the show and the ensuing fiasco. Salman tried to support Shilpa but quit when he saw the two were not listening to anyone.

While Shilpa proved she has the potential to be a strong contender in Bigg Boss house, Hina Khan was sad that she won't be able to celebrate her birthday with her family and friends.

Just moments before Salman Khan could lock her in the house, Hina told The Indian Express: "I am really sad that I will be celebrating my birthday with strangers in the house. I don't know how it would be inside, and whether I will get a chance to bring in my day or not."

"Of course I will miss partying and celebrating but then it's just a birthday and I am sure my friends and family will shower their love and blessings from wherever they are. I really need it a lot this year," she added.

On the other hand, TV actor Hiten Tejwani got emotional while bidding goodbye to his family. He and his wife Gauri Pradhan danced to Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

He hugged and kissed Gauri and his two kids before entering the Bigg Boss house.

