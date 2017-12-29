Bigg Boss 11 has just two weeks to come to an end. While fans have speculated since the beginning that Shilpa Shinde would be the winner, they now say it's Hina Khan.

According to Bollywood Life, a source said the assumption of Hina's fans decreasing because she has been shown in negative light in the house is not true.

An insider told the online portal: "One would think that Hina's popularity has decreased after Bigg Boss 11, but the voting trend will surprise you. Every time she is nominated, she is ahead of the other contestants by at least 40 percent votes."

Shilpa, who has become the captain of the house, is sure to enter the finale. Vikas Gupta has already got a direct ticket to semi-final. Now, speculations are rife that the three finalists will be Vikas, Shilpa and Hina.

Earlier, fans had accused Colors and Salman Khan of being biased towards Shilpa. In fact, the housemates assumed Shilpa would be the winner as the makers want her to be.

However, according to Bollywood Life's source, it looks like Hina Khan can also win this season. It may be the showmakers' strategy to distract fans with Shilpa.

Even Bigg Boss 11 fans want Hina Khan to win the show now.

