Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has made some comments on Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde that highlights the contrast between them. While he praised Shilpa, his remark for Hina surely would not go down well with the latter's fans.

Hina and Shilpa are two of the most-talked-about Bigg Boss 11 contestants. They are currently the most popular celebrities left in the house, and their fights make news almost every day.

Also read: Bigg Boss 11 shocker: Arshi Khan's fan tries to attack Shilpa Shinde with bottle

While renowned TV stars have spoken in favour of Shilpa, some others expressed support for Hina. Now, self-proclaimed critic KRK took to Facebook to make some comments that will definitely not be liked by Hina.

Calling Hina "ghamandi" [arrogant], KRK ridiculed the actress and also her boyfriend Rocky Jaishwal. He said Hina left her parents for her "lukkha" [useless] boyfriend, and praised Shilpa along those lines.

"Yes Ghamandi Hina Khan, you are right. There is big difference between you and Shilpa. You have left your parents for a Lukkha boyfriend and Shilpa left her boyfriend, who asked her to leave her parents for him. You should be ashamed Hina Khan [sic]," KRK posted.

The post obviously got good support from Shilpa's fans, who fired salvos at Hina and Rocky in the comment section. KRK, who had participated in Bigg Boss 3, is known for making inflammatory comments, and such remarks are nothing new from him.

He was quite popular on Twitter, but his handle was suspended after he leaked the climax of Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar in his tweets. He also earned a bad name by making abusive comments on several popular Bollywood actresses. His Twitter handle has not been revived since then.

Bigg Boss 11 is on the verge of its finale. With just five contestants — Shilpa, Hina, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani — left in the house, the show is witnessing some last fights and arguments before the grand finale.