Popular TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Sayantani Ghosh (Sayantani Manisha) lashed out at Hina Khan for "disrespecting" Arshi Khan during the luxury budget task in Bigg Boss house.

In a recent episode, the contestants were given a task whereby they were supposed to enact a courtroom drama. The hypothetical case involved Arshi and Hiten Tejwani's divorce, in which Hina stood as Hiten's lawyer and Vikas Gupta as Arshi's lawyer.

Although it was just a task, the contestants apparently went too far in their attempt to smear the image of each other's rival parties. Hina accused Arshi of flirting with other contestants, which did not go down well with the latter. She lost her cool and got into a massive fight with Hina and Priyank Sharma.

Sayantani came in support of Arshi, slamming Hina on Twitter. "A sad task #BB11 !' It's built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does pushups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!" she tweeted.

Sayantani not only criticised the task and Hina but also the two judges played by Sapna and Bandgi as well. "And which judge on dis planet has personal interest ? Isn't a judge suppose to listen in an unbiased manner n depending on the case presented giv judgement ? Here judges are pointing instances m trying to be witnesses..let down . N #SapnaChoudhary is noise pollution #BB11," she said in the second tweet.

Hina might be one of the most popular Bigg Boss 11 contestants, but she has been much criticised by many for her choice of words.

The show has been witnessing some serious fights among the contestants, Arshi and Hina being two of the loudest fighters in the house. A lot is being spoken about Arshi's character inside the house, which apparently has got on her nerves now.

Meanwhile, a BB extra dose video on Voot showed Hina calling Shilpa Shinde "hathni" (female elephant). Hina was talking to Priyank about Shilpa's physical strength, and she addressed her as "hathni". The two had a laugh after that. Watch the video here.