Bigg Boss 11 grand finale is just two days away and speculations are rife regarding the winner of the show. With Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma in the race to take the trophy home, the game is getting intense.

While many viewers may have already decided on their favourite contestant they wish to see walking out with the trophy, here we list down a few pros and cons of one of the popular contestants of the season — Hina Khan – and her journey inside the house. This may help confused viewers decide whether they need to support her or not.

Positives of Hina:

Massive fan base:

There is no denying the fact that the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has a massive fan base. Despite her nasty statements inside the house, her fan base continues to grow stronger with each passing day.

Her fashionable looks:

The actress has created a history in Bigg Boss by wearing different nightsuits every night. Her wardrobe became the talk of the season including her stylish looks at the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan.

Hina dedication during tasks:

She is one of the contestants of the season who gave her 100 percent in all tasks and even managed to complete what was assigned to her.

Negatives of Hina:

Sparked off controversies:

Hina sparked off a lot of controversies inside the house. From bad-mouthing about the South industry to calling popular actress Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, the actress offended the entire industry outside. Several television celebrities tweeted against her. But more than anything else, Hina's hypocrisy irked many. After speaking negatively about people, she forgets about having said anything similar ever.

Ungrateful and selfish:

The actress was ungrateful towards her fellow mates who supported her and cooked for her. Her complaining about Shilpa for cooking for everyone including her throughout the season didn't go down well with millions of viewers.

Gained sympathy through tears:

The actress managed to grab a lot of eyeballs with her ability to cry for anything. She almost always cried in front of the cameras, probably in an attempt to gain sympathy.