With Luv Tyagi being evicted last night, it's the finale week with top 5 contestants - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss has arranged a press conference for the final five of the house. From Hina Khan being called 'mohalle ki aunty' to Shilpa Shinde being branded as the 'housewife of BB', a lot happens in the session. While one person tells Hina that it is not 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', and one has to be involved in everything; Puneesh Sharma takes Shilpa Shinde's side and compares her with the 'housewives' who are taken for granted.

The housemates face tough questions from the members of the media in the finale week! Watch them, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/b5FzjlDSL3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2018

Check out the video.

Questions are also raised over Puneesh and Akash's friendship but the two handle them very well. Vikas Gupta is seen fighting against Shilpa Shinde and Akash is seen raising his opinion on everyone.

Khaane ke upar phir ek baar takraaye Shilpa Shinde aur @eyehinakhan. Catch their showdown only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wRkdFJvZIb — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 8, 2018

Beyond this, there is a segment published on Voot where Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are seen fighting with Shilpa over food. This makes us think, are these people really celebrities? Who fights like that, and that too for food?

Who will win? Stay tuned for more updates as the finale is on January 14.

Meanwhile, the industry -- Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra and many more are rooting for Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde's fan seems to grow with every passing day and Hina Khan is winning everyone's hearts with her 'fashion sense'.