Priyank Sharma, who shot to fame after participating in popular TV show Roadies Rising X5 and MTV Splitsvilla season 10, has been grabbing eyeballs because of his good looks and charming personality.

Priyank, who is a model and choreographer, is currently dating Divya Agarwal. And she has now exclusively let out some secrets about Priyank to International Business Times, India, and all the girls out there should note this.

Priyank had only one girlfriend before Divya and their relationship lasted for 10 years. But the girl moved to the US and their affair ended. But there is no scope of them getting back together now. All of Priyank's friends complain about him being careless as he forgets to respond to people sometimes and zones out, but when he does come back to his senses, he doesn't leave any opportunity and apologises immediately. Priyank is possessive about his sister Anushka Sharma. Priyank had rejected two shows – because he signed Ekta Kapoor web series. Priyank seems to get influenced by people easily. Divya recollects the most romantic thing Priyank has done for her and says, "When we were out shooting in Delhi for a project, there were a lot of kids and he gave roses to them and asked them to come and give me one by one saying 'I love you' and in the end he entered with a big bouquet. Priyank flirts with Divya's mother on phone and is s**t scared of her father. Furthermore, even Rannvijay Singh pulls his leg on this matter. Priyank has a flirtatious nature but in a healthy way! Divya says, "But when I try to flirt with him he just shuts up and becomes shy." He can go to any length when it comes to working out and going to the gym. He will forget the world. He hits the gym twice in a day and is religious about his health and fitness. Priyank dislikes going to parties. He doesn't drink or smoke. And he hates girls who try to expose and pretend to be hot by wearing skimpy clothes.

When she tries to be taller than you. Interview with Lehran TV was one of the best times ever with you. #cookiekiki A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Apart from this, if Priyank has a problem with anyone, he won't abuse but he will just distant himself. Talking about her relationship with Priyank, Divya says, "He never compliments me because he has this typical Punjabi thinking ki nazar lag jayegi."