Ever since Bigg Boss 11 went on air, Vikas Gupta has been making headlines for his ugly fight with Shilpa Shinde. His sexuality is also another reason for his fights inside the house.

In the latest episode, the TV producer was seen breaking down into tears when Hina Khan, who once supported him, landed in a huge argument with him. A frustrated Vikas then took a big step by leaving the Bigg Boss house through a door. He was then called into the confession room where he apologised for his mistake and returned to the house.

Bigg Boss 11 Day 9 synopsis: Vikas returns after leaving house; Puneesh, Bandgi falling in love?

In such a scenario, Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta in an interview with Hindustan Times said that he was extremely sad by how his brother was being treated on the show. Siddharth further said that it was him who forced Vikas to participate on the show and is now guilty of the same.

"I feel very guilty for the fact that I pushed him to be a part of the show because I have been a fan of the show myself. However, the way things have been unfolding inside the house, it breaks my heart and I can't see my brother crying like this. My mother was getting panic attacks last night when she saw how the inmates were treating her son. No one has given them the right to discuss his sexual orientation and make fun of it," Siddharth added.

Speaking about Shilpa blaming Vikas for her being ousted from the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Siddharth said: "From what the world knows about them is that it was because of Vikas that she had to quit the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai but little do they know that it was a part of the contract and they don't have any other history. I too was a fan of her acting until all of this happened and I don't know why she is holding a grudge."