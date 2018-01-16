Vikas Gupta, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, gained immense popularity through the controversial show. The television producer, who is a well-known figure in the TV industry, managed to win hearts of million viewers with his sheer patience and dedication towards the tasks assigned to him.

However, it has now the world has come to know that Vikas has an emotional side as well. The producer, who made many friends inside the house, has found true friendship in Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan. Now, he is planning to divide his prize money (Rs 6 lakh) equally between them.

Explaining his decision to split the money, Vikas told the Times of India: "Yes, I will give them Rs 3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, 'No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai'. I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl, who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show."

The journey of Vikas started on a rather tough note due to his former rivalry with Shilpa. It is said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which resulted in her being out of work for more than a year. He not only managed to calm down a furious Shilpa but also impressed viewers with his kind gesture of offering her work in the industry.

Besides his competitive nature that helped him win tasks, a kind-hearted Vikas managed to rise above all the criticism by fellow contestants as well.