The day 16 of television's controversial show Bigg Boss 11 showed new captain Puneesh Sharma's spat with Vikas Gupta, and lovebirds Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh's fight.

Bandgi and Puneesh have become this season's couple on the show. Interestingly, both of them are in committed relationships outside the house. Bandgi has a boyfriend, while Puneesh is rumoured to be married.

On day 16, the lovebirds got into a fight. Puneesh was later seen trying to sort out things with Bandgi. He left no stone unturned to bring a smile on her face and made sure that she eats food. Awwww!!!

So, what happened that these two had a rift? Apparently, Bandgi advised Puneesh to not get into other people's matters as she overheard Vikas saying that he will nominate Puneesh for the same reason.

This didn't go down well with Puneesh which triggered a fight between him and Vikas. This followed a rift between Puneesh and Bandgi.

It looks like Vikas likes to get in fight with everyone. The day 1 of Bigg Boss 11 had started with his fight with Shilpa Shinde, which continues till date.

However, the two were surprisingly seen talking normally to each other when Vikas became the captain. In fact, the upcoming episode will show Vikas kissing Shilpa on her cheeks.

Don't believe us? Watch it here:

Woah! Vikas Gupta aur Shilpa Shinde ke beech ho rahi hai guftagu! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Find out on #BB11 pic.twitter.com/pN2Sal8le9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2017

The producer was also involved in fights with Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan and other contestants of the house. In fact, his fight with Akash became the reason of Priyank Sharma's exit.