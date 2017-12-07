Bigg Boss 11 family task took their viewers on a emotional ride when family members of house inmates like Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Puneesh Sharma entered into the house. While the contestants were left teary-eyed seeing their loved ones after two months, Arshi Khan's father turned every tear into laughter.

As the task required Bigg Boss 11 contestant to freeze to their grounds when a family member enters into the house, Arshi Khan's father greeted each contestant and said funny things about them that put a smirk on their faces.

In a 3-minute-long video, Arshi Khan's father tells Priyank Sharma, "Kam umar ho. Gussa jaldi kar lete ho." To Hiten Tejwani, he says, "Sabhi bolte hai, acha bolte ho, acha karte ho." To Luv, he says, "Aapka to kitna acha good luck chal raha hai." To Hina, he says, "Aap mehak rahi ho. Lekin kabhi kabhi bohot jaldi bol deti ho. Kabhi samajh me aata hai, kabhi nahi aata hai." To Shilpa, he says "aise hi chattaan ki tarah khadi rahiye."

Later, when Bigg Boss releases Arshi from statue, she runs towards her father and gives him a tight hug and tells him, "aap budhe lag rahe ho", to which her father instantly replies with a smile, "Budha hi to hoon."

Arshi then escorts her father to the garden area where he tells her that she should change her hairstyle and asks her to tie her hair in a ponytail which will give her a brand new look on the show.

He then tells Arshi to talk respectfully with Salman Khan since the superstar is elder to her.

"Salmanji tumse bade hain, unhe thoda aur respect ke saath bulaya karo.. Salman ji ya phir Salman Sir. Jab bhi wo aaye unhe salaam karo," Arshi's father says. To which Arshi replies, "mai salaam karti hun but wo namaskaar Arshi ji bol dete hai", to which her father insists, "tum salaam karo, achha impression padega."

Arshi Khan's happiness has no bounds when she meets her father! Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2MZRbaYVaL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

Arshi Khan's father's emotional or rather funny encounter will surely put smile on Bigg Boss viewers who would be holding tissues in their hands while watching emotional encounters of family members of their favourite contestant.