Speculations regarding the list of Bigg Boss 11 contestants have been doing the rounds as the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan is gearing up to entertain viewers from September.

While several names have surfaced, the latest buzz is that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG has been approached by the makers. A reliable Twitter handle has revealed the news. "Bigg Boss 11 sophisticated version of Om Swami Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG approached to participate in #BB11," the tweet read.

Bigg Boss 11: This is when Salman Khan's show will go on air; Know the new theme

Although there is no confirmation regarding the participation of the controversial chief of Sikh religious order Dera Sacha Sauda, if he gives his nod, it would be interesting to see Singh's encounter with the other contestants.

Bigg Boss 11 sophisticated version of Om Swami Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG approached to participate in #BB11 pic.twitter.com/3fNi2SqOGN — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) August 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the same Twitter handle has revealed that the controversial reality show will go on air from September 24. Apparently, a new theme has also been introduced wherein contestants will be divided into two different houses.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde's name had surfaced as a possible contestant. The TV actress was in news last year for the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fiasco and later for filing a sexual harassment case against show's producer Benaifer Kohli's husband Sanjay Kohli.

Kabir Bedi, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actress Achint Kaur are also likely to be part of the show.

Unlike last year, commoners entering the show, will not be paid for participation, instead, they will win money after accomplishing tasks. Special bonus system has also been introduced for those responsible for better TRPs.

Also, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the makers have included a special clause, which will refrain contestants from maligning the image of the channel and the makers following their eviction. The special clause, which, if broken, will result in the evicted contestants returning Rs 10 lakh from their total earnings from the show or the winning amount.