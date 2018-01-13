Bigg Boss 11 is set to come to an end and one of the four contestants – Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma – will emerge as the winner of the season.

The finale episode will take place on Sunday, January 14, and will surely be a grand and entertaining one.

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan deserves to win? These pros and cons will help you to decide

With viewers eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the controversial show to kick start, below is the detailed information about the grand finale, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Show Timing: Bigg Boss 11 grand finale will be aired live on Colors TV channel on Sunday, January 14, at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde deserves a win? These pros and cons will help you to decide

Where to Watch: While the show will be telecast on Colors TV, those who wish to watch it online can opt for Jio TV app for a live webcast. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss will also keep fans updated with the latest happenings.

What to Expect: The episode will be a glittery one with all the contestants of the season making an appearance and supporting the finalists.

Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan, whose funny romance on the show had left viewers in splits, will perform on a romantic dance number. Hiten and Arshi's endearing chemistry was loved by millions.

Akshay Kumar will make an appearance to promote his upcoming film Padman. Akshay and Salman, who were rumoured to be not on good terms, will be performing on one of their hit numbers, probably the title track of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred Salman, Akshay and Priyanka Chopra. The Khiladi actor will also spend some time with the three finalists of the season and give them certain tasks to perform.

Besides, many other former Bigg Boss contestants are also expected to share the screen space with Salman.

http://www.ibtimes.co.in/bigg-boss-11-hina-khan-deserves-win-these-pros-cons-will-help-you-decide-756767