The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 kick started with host Salman Khan introducing the finalists - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma – through a powerful dance performance.

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta out of the race. Winner will be announced between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan

The episode was quite interesting with all the ex-contestants making appearances and entertaining the audience with their performances. Their hilarious conversation with host Salman left viewers in splits. Besides many other celebrities including Akshay Kumar also took to stage to promote their shows or films.

The grand finale also saw interesting and shocking statements made by Salman and other celebrities.

Take a look at some of the key highlights:

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan go on a 'Dilo ka Scooter' ride with Dhinchak Pooja on stage

1) Salman revealed that for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, fans – who missed the opportunity to vote for their favourite contestants – can vote live for one of the two finalists during the finale night.

2) Salman pulled Benafsha Soonawalla's leg for sporting a unique hairstyle. While the ex-contestant called it buns, the superstar named them "horns".

3) Arshi Khan took a sarcastic dig at Dinchak Pooja by saying that the ex-contestant didn't know how to play the game nor is she a good singer.

4) When asked who should be the fourth contestant to get eliminated, Shilpa Shinde was prompt to reply - Hina Khan. To this, the host said that Shilpa was threatened by Hina and saw the actress as her only competitor in the race to win show.

5) Salman took a dig at Belan Wali Bahu, which will replace the controversial show at 10:30 pm slot, by asking the cast Krystle D'Souza if the new show has any kind of "vulgarity" like that of Bigg Boss. This shocking statement of Salman may have surely raised a few eyebrows.

6) Akshay Kumar entertained all with his humorous take on Dhinchak Pooja and her songs. He left everyone in splits by advising viewers not to try practice singing like the Youtube sensation at home.