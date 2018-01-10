Bigg Boss 11 fans are aware of Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan's funny romance that left viewers in splits. It all started when the duo was given a task of playing the king and queen and their endearing chemistry continued to entertain millions.

And now, it looks like the makers are looking forward to cashing in on their popularity. According to a report, the two ex-contestants will perform a romantic dance on the grand finale of the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 11: Here's why Kritika Kamra was slammed for appreciating Vikas Gupta's decision to cook for inmates

"Arshi and Hiten are fond of each other. They are performing on a romantic song for the Bigg Boss finale and are currently rehearsing at a studio in Andheri," a source told SpotboyE.

Bigg Boss 11: Who is Sunny Leone's favourite contestant this season? Read to know

After the eviction, Arshi in an interview with the website spoke about her chemistry with Hiten: "We had a very cute relationship. We have never sat near each other or shared any private time. We haven't even hugged each other. He never used to come and sit on my bed. I also maintained the same. People used to go and sit on his bed, but me? Never. Gauri also used to like our chemistry and she only asked me to continue it. I always respected him and will keep doing so. I know Hiten will not need me but in case he ever needs my help, I will always be there for him."

Hiten, on the other hand, had said that Arshi did it for fun and appreciate the fact that she never crossed her limit and respected him.

Meanwhile, the top five Bigg Boss 11 contestants in the race are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma. It has been reported that the grand finale will see Akshay Kumar promoting his film Padman on Salman's show. It has been revealed that the duo will be performing on one of their hit numbers, probably the title track of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred Salman, Akshay and Priyanka Chopra.

The Khiladi actor will also spend some time with the three finalists of the season and give them certain tasks to perform. The episode will be shot in the early hours of January 14. The show's team is also in talks with Akshay's Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor to join him for the episode.