Looks like the television industry is divided over Hina Khan. And that chasm became even more apparent after Hina was seen in one of the extra dose episodes of Bigg Boss 11 commenting on Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Gauhar Khan.

While she called Sakshi squint-eyed and said her Twitter followers are more than Gauahar's, she also said Sanjeeda doesn't look pretty on screen.

These remarks irked many TV actors like Karan Patel, Gauhar Khan and Anita Hassanandani. They blasted Hina on social media.

But, a fan recently shared the full video about of exactly what Hina said about Sanjeeda and the others. The video was shared by her Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestant Geeta Phogat on Twitter.

Geeta threw her weight behind Hina and wrote: "see this and then tweet about @eyehinakhan ....Ye haters ka kaam hai...normal baat thi... lekin kaha se kaha leke gaye ye topic ko. [sic]"

Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal replied: "Geeta Ji , Sacchai ki life lambi hoti hai aur jhooth ke puleende! Yeh Haters nakli aur motivated hain inse yahi expected hai . Desh SACH dekh raha hai ! Thank you so much @geeta_phogat Geeta Stands for Right! India Stands for Right ! Hina Stands For Right ! [sic]"

Hina is heard saying in the video that Sanjeeda Sheikh looks like an angel in real life, but doesn't look that great onscreen. She then explained her comments, and it looks like she was not saying anything negative about Sanjeeda.

However, her remarks on Sakshi and Gauhar may not be justified.

I guess people have edited the Sanjeeda video too. Hina said Sanjeeda looks like an angel with long hair and green eyes in real life. Please don't react to twisted and edited videos, Hina's intentions weren't wrong. @ali_aamir #HinaKhanpic.twitter.com/DdDy9a9atR — Hina Khan FC✨ (@TheHinaKhanFC) November 29, 2017

Here's how Geeta and Hina's boyfriend showed their support:

see this and then tweet about @eyehinakhan ....Ye haters ka kaam hai...normal baat thi... lekin kaha se kaha leke gaye ye topic ko ?? https://t.co/v90S1nTPK5 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) November 29, 2017

