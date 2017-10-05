TV actor Hiten Tejwani is currently in the Bigg Boss house and has not yet been involed in any controversy in the show. His gentleman image is intact despite he participating in Bigg Boss 11.

Then again, it doesn't take much time to land into controversies for a celebrity. Hiten is a known TV actor, and his wife Gauri Pradhan is also quite popular. They were first seen in 2000's TV show Kutumb, and started dating from there.

The lovebirds subsequently tied the knot, and are now a happy family with two kids. But Hiten's life has not been perfect. He had a bitter past, like many of us.

Did you know Gauri is not Hiten's first wife? Yes, you read it right. Hiten was married for 11 months to someone else before Gauri.

We found an old article on India Forums — posted on July 18, 2005 — that gives us more information.

Hiten had been quoted in the post as saying: "Yes, I was married once, before Gauri entered my life. I didn't want to talk about it. Divorce isn't the best thing that can happen to anyone."

Hiten divorced his first wife in 2001, and took the blame for the failure of the relationship. He had said the reason for the divorce was he wasn't able to give time to his then-partner.

"After a bitter experience, I've realised that it's better to get married to a person you love. My marriage with Gauri (Pradhan) is the best thing that could ever happen to me. We know each other inside out. Also, since we're in the same profession, it helps us understand each other better," the actor had said.

Hiten's love for Gauri has been witnessed by everyone on the stage of Bigg Boss 11.

During the opening episode, the couple shook a leg on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. And when Hiten was leaving for the Bigg Boss house, he and Gauri were emotional while bidding goodbye.