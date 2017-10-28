The fans of Bigg Boss 11 gear up! Former contestant Gauahar Khan is set to enter the house for an important task.

In the promo video, the Bigg Boss 7 winner is seen with a special briefcase and according to a Bollywood Life report, the housemates had to convince her to give it to one of them.

Bigg Boss 11: Amit Tandon calls Hina Khan FAKE; Rohan Mehra comes to her defense

Gauahar spoke to all the contestants individually as they all tried to convince her. After speaking to all of them she apparently decided to give the special briefcase to Akash Dadlani, the website reported.

Gauahar choosing Akash over everyone else doesn't come as a surprise given that she recently praised and extended her support to Akash on Twitter.

Wondering what the briefcase contains? Rumour has it that it's like an immunity and Akash can use it to save himself from getting nominated for elimination anytime throughout his journey on the show.

Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma re-entered the Bigg Boss 11 house and his comeback caused a havoc among housemates. The hunk, who was out of the house for about two weeks, reentered with a lot of information about his co-contestants.

He exposed Arshi Khan's dirty past in front of the housemates and also told Bandgi Kalra that Puneesh Sharma was lying about his relationship status and has a child.