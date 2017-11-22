Bigg Boss fights are getting uglier by the day. With the latest episode showing Priyank Sharma attacking Arshi Khan and slutshaming her, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to voice her opinion.

She wrote: "The voice of biggboss when the episode goes in for break is enough to give a clear pic...ilzaam lagaane waalon ko diya arshi ne mooh Tod jawaab (sic)."

The voice of biggboss when the episode goes in for break is enough to give a clear pic...ilzaam lagaane waalon ko diya arshi ne mooh Tod jawaab ....??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2017

Gauahar has blasted Hina Khan on social media before this as well. When Hina made an objectionable comment on Arshi saying: "Bahar kapde phaad ke kaam milega" – it invited backlash from Gauahar.

She wrote on Twitter: "Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!"

Earlier, Gauahar, the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss, entered the house for a special task and gave Akash the immunity belt since she found him really entertaining. But it looks like Gauahar is quite upset with the current happenings in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Talking about Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma, well the man has mostly been in news for all the wrong reasons. While he was appreciated for shaving off his head to save Hiten Tejwani from nominations, he has again grabbed headlines for making demeaning remarks about Arshi Khan.

According to the promo, Hina Khan accuses Arshi of flirting with the men in the house. And Priyank comes up on the stands and accuse Arshi of being provocative and cheap. He even said that Arshi told her that she will tear her clothes in the house.

This irked Arshi who lost her cool and said: "Arshi Khan will tear her clothes, nobody's father bought them for her." A huge fight begins between Arshi and Priyank, and the latter is seen shamelessly laughing at it. Who's the catalyst you ask? Well, Hina Khan.