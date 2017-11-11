Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma were friends even before they entered the Bigg Boss 11 house.

But their equation changed ever since Priyank re-entered the house after being eliminated from the show in the first week itself.

Priyank has been picking up constant fights with Vikas, who is supposed to be his mentor, and other contestants as well. The former good friends' constant arguments have now resulted in them maintaining a distance from each other.

However, the latest report says that the two would get into physical fight in the upcoming episode.

But fans relax! Vikas and Priyank will get to wrestler each other in Sultaani Akhaada segment in Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood life reported.

Viewers will have to watch the upcoming Weeekend Ka Vaar (November 11) episode to find out who wins the segment.

On the other hand, Shilpa Sinde, who has been mentally harassing Vikas since the first day, was seen telling Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani that Vikas will ruin Priyank's career once they are out of the house.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the upcoming episode will see double eviction. Sabyasachi Sathapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui will be shown the door as they received the least number of votes.

Sabyasachi and Mehjabi were nominated along with Priyank, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla.