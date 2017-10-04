Bigg Boss 11 - the most controversial TV reality show hosted by Salman Khan, which aired its first episode on October 2, kicked off with a major fight between Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant took the fight outside the house with inmate Hina Khan for her remarks against the former contestant.

Apparently, Kishwer Merchant was upset with Hina Khan who took a dig at the former Bigg Boss contestant while performing her task of cooking food for everyone in the house. While performing the task, Hina recalled the infamous moment when Kishwer spat in Rishabh's water which the latter drank in the ninth season of the show.

Hina's comments certainly didn't go down really well with Kishwer who instantly gave her a befitting reply to her in a long Instagram post.

"There are times when u make a mistake .. then say sorry and move on to becoming a better person. With all due respect @realhinakhan it's just been 2 days .. u can talk abt things.. but hang on let the tasks start.. we are watching u from the outside to see how nice u are nt tht I haven't heard stories abt u when u were dng yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and now recently when u did #khatronkekhiladi," Kishwer wrote.

"Let the house push u a little.. let it start driving u crazy .. I haven't explained myself for the action I did 2yrs bk once again in this post as it's my past.. I have said sorry to Rishab .. things are super between us !! At the end of it I came out with dignity and soooooo much love and respect from everyone.. I came out a winner thts what mattered.. my growth from bad to good is what mattered !! All the best Hina 'keeping a watch on you' !!" she added.

However, Kishwer deleted her post soon after.