While the contestants of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss are often punished for breaking rules inside the house – be it failing at tasks, or getting into physical violence – host Salman Khan seems to have been

A report in Zoom TV said that Salman has been feeding the hungry contestants, who have limited access to food every week, for many seasons now. The Sultan actor gets the inmates home-cooked food or arranges for food for them quite often.

Bigg Boss 11 surprise elimination: This is why Lucinda Nicholas is thrown out of Salman Khan show?

"Salman often hears complaints from the contestants. Most often than not the hungry participants on the show request Bhai for food.

Sometimes Salman gets home cooked meals for them at other times he gives money to organise for food for them," a source told the website.

This piece of news will certainly earn the soft-hearted star some more fans.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Lucinda Nicholas will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house on Monday (October 16) episode. However, it's not certain if the makers had planned Lucinda's elimination or it was because the padosis failed in the task given to them.

On Sunday, TV stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey were the special guests in the house. The housemates were given a task to sell their products by convincing and impressing the guests.

In return, the inmates would get BB money with which they could buy stuff for the festive occasion of Diwali. The task was a laugh riot. Ravi and Rithvik further entertained the viewers my mimicking the housemates.